Frederico Henry
Frederico Henry transitioned from this life to life everlasting May 29 in Novant Brunswick Hospital in Supply, N.C., with family by his side.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Herman Michael Vititoe
Herman Michael Vititoe, 78, transitioned into eternal rest May 27 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
John Bell
John Bell passed away May 26.
Funeral arrangements are pending for and will be announced by Lewis Crematory.
Craig Francis Walsh
Craig Francis Walsh passed away May 26.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Jerene M. Martorano
Jerene Martorano, 68, transitioned from this life into life eternal May 26.
Charles Snoddy
Charles Snoddy passed away May 24.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Roy W. Lankenau
Roy W. Lankenau, 95, of Myrtle Beach passed on to his eternal home May 23 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Edward P. Martz
Edward P. Martz, 93, received his angelic wings May 20 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Amy Beth Kuhrt
Amy Beth Kuhrt, 55, transitioned from this life May 15 at her residence.
