Herbert N. Patterson
Herbert N. Patterson, 71, was greeted by his loving Savior Jesus Christ Dec. 12, along with others in the Heavenly Host.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Carol Cee Bashor
A memorial service for Carol Comer Bashor of Loris, 71, will be held Jan. 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Conway Church of God.
Mrs. Bashor, wife of Randy Nelson Bashor, passed away Dec. 13 after sustaining injuries in a car accident.
Born Aug. 4, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Janice Comer. She was a member of Conway Church of God and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her husband, Randy Bashor; children, Michael Finall (Crystal), Sharon Rogers (Martin), Anthony Bashor (Kimberly) and Michelle Mills-Brown; sisters, Courtney Harbin (Bob) and Carla Boggs (Greg); brothers, Craig Comer (Rosita) and Clay Comer; grandchildren, Jessica Copas-Wright (Keia), Joe Finall, Jennifer Finall, Jeana Finall, Waylon Marcum, Jaxon Anderson, Kent Bashor, Anna Clark Bashor, Evan Bashor, Elijah Bashor, Chayne Brown, Caleb Brown; and great-grandson, Ezra Copas.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Conway Church of God children’s department.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Cheryl Ann Peterson
Cheryl Ann Peterson, 61, is now resting among the Heavenly Hosts. Mrs. Peterson passed away Dec. 14 in Conway Medical Center in Conway.
Gage Morgan Curlee
Gage Morgan Curlee, was born and passed away Dec. 16.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Sherry Marie Hruska
Arrangements for Sherry Marie Hruska, 79, are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Linda A. Strickland
Linda A. Strickland, 76, is now resting in paradise with Jesus.
Mrs. Strickland passed away Dec. 18, while resting at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Feb. 10, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Virginia Anderson.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 53 years, Ricky; her sons, David (Lisa) Strickland and Daniel (Brandy) Strickland, grandchildren, Andrew, Jonathan, Katelyn Strickland and Christian Childers.
Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Donna A. McLaughlin.
Linda had a full and eventful life. She was a graduate of Carolina Business College, half owner in Mr. & Ms. Hair Designs Unisex Hair Salon, a partner in Ricky Strickland Photography, a charter member of Cherry Blossom Garden Club, a floral designer for the Henney Company in Atlanta, Ga., and floral designer at Belk of Florence.
She retired from Florence School District 1 as a special education teacher. She received the Star Teacher Award in 2007 and retired after an injury.
Linda enjoyed traveling to Rome, Tokyo, London, Hong Kong and from the East to the West Coast.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Ednaer Cliff-McLamb
Ednaer Cliff-McLamb, 66, is now resting among the Heavenly Host. Mrs. McLamb began her life of everlasting peace Dec. 19 in McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.
Born Nov. 20, 1956 in Whiteville, NC, she was the daughter of the late James and Alberta Cliff.
Along with her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Hank; her two brothers, Jackie and Jimmy Cliff; and her sister, Linda Guyton.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Gabriel and his fiancé Crystal; her daughter, Priscilla (Lance) Amato of Nevada; her six grandsons, Camron, Hank and Wilson McLamb and Clayton and Travis Amato of California and Lane Amato; her sister, Teresa Dove of Myrtle Beach; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her canine companion, Peanut.
Edna was a social butterfly and enjoyed meeting new people. She loved the simple way of life, being with her children and grandchildren, sitting on the beach just staring out to sea and spending most of her time with her sweet little love, Peanut.
Her family and friends will miss her tremendously.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Dorothy Byer Joubert
Dorothy Byer Joubert, 99, departed this life Dec. 19 in Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Roger Arthur LaMarre
Roger A LaMarre, 74, of Surfside Beach died peacefully Dec. 21 in Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital.
Born in Adams, Mass., he was a son of Leo and Carmel (Roberts, LaMarre) Bleau.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Shirley; two children, Charlene (Christos) Sitas and Roger A LaMarre Jr.; two stepchildren, Michael (Ellen) Whitney and Christopher (Rose) Whitney; seven grandchildren, Ethan, Daniel, Connor, Noah, Nina, Alexis and Dean, and several nieces and nephews.
Surviving siblings are Jeanne (Richard) Guyette of North Adams, Mass., Albert (Charlotte) Lamarre of East Chatham, NY, Kathy Lamarr of Williamstown, Mass., Lawrence (Nancy) Lamarre of Berkshire, Mass., Edward (Kim) Lamarre of Berkshire, Mass., Daniel (Melissa) Lamarre of Ghent, NY, Steven (Beverly) Bleau of North Adams, Mass.
After graduating from Drury High School in North Adams, Mass., he joined the US Army for four years and spent an additional eight years in the US National Guard.
He was the past master of the Berkshire Lodge of Masons in Adams, Mass.
He was employed at Beach Colony Resort in Myrtle Beach for many years as a building manager until his retirement in 2019. He was a classic car owner, who enjoyed attending the many local car shows in the Surfside Beach area with his 1965 Ford Galaxie and 1969 Chevy Nova.
Memorial donations may be made to the Melha Shriners Hospital, 270 Main St., Suite HH, Agawam, Mass. 01001.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring in Adams, Mass.
He will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Debra Joy Derr
Debra Joy Derr, 66, passed away Dec. 21.
Debra worked at Phillips industry for 19 years. Over those years she has made some very close friends. Her kind heart made it easy for her to make many new friends, even after she moved to her dream place in Myrtle Beach. Her love for the beach almost equaled her love for her family.
Debra was predeceased by her mother and father, Charles and Mary Keeler.
She is survived by her caring and loving husband of 32 years, Leon Derr, as well as her two sisters, Pam Piccolo and Cheri Keeler; son, Bradly Keeler and his wife Denise and her daughter Jamie Pankotai; son, Barry Derr and his wife Janelle; son, Michael Derr and his wife Yvonne; son, James Derr and his wife Kristina; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In Debs spare time you could find her shopping, swimming in the pool with friends, spending time with family or face timing her little "lovie", Laycie Auten.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Diane Hill
Diane Hill, 85, passed away Dec. 23 in at McLeod Seacoast in Little River with loving family by her side.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Candi Sue Jacobs
Candi Sue Jacobs, 58, quietly began the long sleep in the arms of Jesus Christ Dec. 24 at her residence with loving family by her side.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Richard D. Avey
Richard D. Avey, 69, passed away Dec. 22 in Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Robert William Maier
Robert Maier, 75, of Calabash, NC, passed away Dec. 24 in New Haven in Little River.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.