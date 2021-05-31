Elvira (Cissie) Rosl Taylor
Elvira Rosl Taylor (Cissie), 65, of Murrells Inlet, passed away May 28 at her residence.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service is serving the family.
Theodore William-Jackson Bowden
Theodore William-Jackson Bowden, 90, May 27 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service is serving the family.
