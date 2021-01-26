Kimbily Rochelle Alston
Kimbily Rochelle Alston, 38, died Jan. 23.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Edith Windham
Edith Windham, 66, of Florence went to be with her Lord on Jan. 20 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Dwayne Carroll
Dwayne Carroll, 47, died Jan. 20.
Arrangements are pending.
William Lee Megert
William Lee Megert, 84, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19 in Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, to John Chester and Mary Louise (nee Edmonds) Megert.
Bill graduated from Salem High School (Ohio) class of 1954 and was active in sports, lettering in football and track. Football was always his passion and Bill played at both Bowling Green University and Kent State University. His greatest passion was as a coach and he spent more than twenty years coaching youth football in Ohio and Maryland.
After serving two years in the U.S. Army where he played center for the Far East Army Football Team, Bill returned to Ohio in 1959 and married Carol Lorraine (nee Winbigler) in September 1959.
He started his career in accounting at the City Loan Corp. in Niles, Ohio, and in 1964 accepted a position with Commercial Credit Corp. in Muskogee, Okla.
After two years in Oklahoma, he accepted a position with Anchor Hocking Corp. and spent the remainder of his career in sales, managing territories in Maryland and Minnesota.
He retired from Anchor Hocking in 1987 as regional premium sales manager and moved from Cockeysville, Md., to Myrtle Beach in 1994.
An avid boater on the Chesapeake Bay, Bill and Carol spent fifteen summers plying the waters on the four different boats they owned. After the move to South Carolina, Bill and Carol vacationed on more than fifty different cruise ships and saw numerous countries in North and South America, Europe and Africa.
Active in numerous charities and civic organizations, Bill was a member of the Niles, Ohio Masonic Lodge, Lions Clubs International, York Manor (Maryland) Swim Club, Commodore of the Riverside Yacht Club (Maryland), Horry County Storm Water Commission and Deertrack Homeowners Association, and he spent time assisting WWII veterans on trips to Washington, DC.
Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol Lorraine Megert of Myrtle Beach; his son, John Scott and his wife Erika Jarvis of Westminster, Md.; a daughter Elizabeth Ann (Betsy) and her husband Jay Felker of Parish, Fla.; a son, Robert Christian (Chris) and his wife Dee of Perry Hall, Md.
He is also survived by three grandchildren, Sadie Lorraine Megert, 24; Jack Christian Megert, 22, and Madison Allie Felker, 15. Also surviving Bill is his brother, Jon David Megert of Columbus, Ohio; and a sister, Katherine Lynn Megert of Niles, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Paul Goldstein
Paul Goldstein, 86, passed away in Myrtle Beach Jan. 19.
Paul was born Dec. 2, 1934, in New York City, N.Y.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Goldstein of New York and his mother, Gertrude Meyer Goldstein, of New York; a sister, Betty Krams of New Jersey; and numerous aunts and uncles
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Goldstein of Myrtle Beach; three daughters, Laura Sibert of West Finley, Pa., Elizabeth Sims of Prosperity, Pa., Amy Painter of Winchester, Ind.; a stepson, Rick Schroeder of Charlotte, N.C.; a brother, Stephen Goldstein of New Hampshire; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Paul was a native of New York, but lived previously in Prosperity, Pa., and Clarksburg, Md., before making Myrtle Beach his primary residence.
Paul graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in New York and spent four years in the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Rankin, and he was very proud of his military record.
Paul was an avid fisherman, woodworker, gourmet cook and horseman.
While living in Maryland he belonged to several fox chasing clubs and had the time of his life out riding one of his many horses chasing fox and hounds.
Paul was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. If you had a question most likely Paul had an answer or would find one.
A book could be filled with his life and career accomplishments, but most who know Paul know his history.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
His final resting place will be Florence National Cemetery at a date to be determined later.
He will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to a favorite local animal rescue.
Iris V. Baul
Iris V. Baul, 85 of Myrtle Beach, entered into Heaven early in the morning of Jan. 23 at Grand Strand Rehad & Nursing Center in Myrtle Beach.
Douglas M. Dent
Douglas M. Dent, 78, of Myrtle Beach passed away Jan. 24 at his residence.
Cathleen Mary Mermon
Cathleen Mary Mermon, 59, of Murrells Inlet passed away at her home Jan. 24 with family by her side.
Kevin Bio
Kevin Bio, 46, of Socastee Boulevard passed away Jan. 18 at his home.
Arrangements are pending.
Freddy Mullins
Freddy Mullins, 71, of Surfside Beach passed away Jan. 18 with family by his side.
Arrangements are pending.
Jerry Usry
Jerry Usry, 82, of Conway passed away Jan. 16 at his home with family by his side.
Arrangements are pending.
Patricia Ellen DeAutremont
Patricia Ellen DeAutremont, 72, of Myrtle Beach entered into her Savior’s arms Jan. 15 from Grand Strand Medical Center, surrounded by her precious family.
Patti was born Sept. 30, 1948, in Bryn Mawr, Pa.
Patti is survived by her children, Douglas Maisa of New Jersey, Michael Maisa of New York, Christine Cotton of West Virginia, Dina (David) Cotton of Virginia, Mark Colletti (Melissa) of Maryland, and Michele Zahniser (Jamy) of West Virginia.
She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Bartlett; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Mrs. DeAutremont is entrusted to the care of Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach.
At Patti's request there will be no services; however, there will be a memorial at a later date.
Robert Alan Specht
Robert Alan Specht, 76, of Conway entered into his eternal rest Jan. 13 in Conway Medical Center with loving family by his side.
Timothy Mark Milne
Timothy Mark Milne, 56, passed away Jan. 11 at his home.
Ron (Miss Erica Sommers) Daugherty
Ron (Miss Erica Sommers) Daugherty, 57, of Myrtle Beach took her place among the angels Jan. 16 from Conway Medical Center in Conway.
Celebration of Life arrangements are pending and will be announced soon.
