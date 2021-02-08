George E. “Ed” Vandenburgh III
George "Ed" Vandenburgh III, 74, of Myrtle Beach passed away Feb. 7 at his home.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
James William Padfield Jr.
James W. Padfield Jr., 83, of Myrtle Beach passed away Feb. 7.
Bryan A. Daniels
Bryan A. Daniels, 64, of Myrtle Beach passed away Feb. 7.
Lloyd A. Jensen
Lloyd A. Jensen, 81, of Conway, passed away Feb. 3 at his home.
Marilyn Joyce Boisse
Marilyn J. Boisse, 83, of Little River, passed away Feb. 3 at home.
