Leonard Allen Albright
Leonard Allen Albright, 68, of Conway passed Jan. 31 in Conway Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Elida Gares
Elida Gares, 72, of Little River went to be with her Lord Jan. 29 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Michael P. Holmes
Funeral services for Michael P. Holmes, 52, who passed away on Jan. 28, will be held Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. in Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, Loris. Interment will follow in Fox Branch Cemetery.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Michael D. Rogers
Michael D. Rogers, 57, of Conway, passed away Jan. 28.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Heyward Paul Tomlinson
Heyward Paul Tomlinson, 63, of Myrtle Beach passed away Jan. 26.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Lawrence R. Jimenez
Lawrence R. Jimenez, 87, of Murrells Inlet, passed away Jan. 26.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Jerry W. Locklear Jr.
Jerry W. Locklear Jr., 32, of Mullins, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
