Thomas Stasney Jr.
A memorial service for Tom Stasney Jr. will be held Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. in New Hope Church, located at 719 N. New Hope Road in Johnsonville.
Mr. Stasney, beloved spouse of Jackie Palmer, passed away peacefully Sept. 19 at home surrounded by his loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Church, PO Box 809, Johnsonville 29555.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Rickey L. Super
Rickey L. Super, 67, of Conway passed away Sept. 21.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Amanda of Conway; his sons, Richard Super of Vineland, N.J., and Craig Huntley of Denham Springs, La.
Also left to cherish his memory are his three grandchildren, who will miss him dearly.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Mary Mathai
Mary Mathai, 84, of Surfside Beach passed away Sept. 22 at her residence with her loving family by her bedside.
Arrangements will be announced by Lewis Crematory, Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Wylie H. Baker
Wylie H. Baker, 80, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Sept. 22.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Lionel Gillespie
Funeral arrangements for Lionel Gillespie are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Elizabeth Anne Meddaugh
Elizabeth Anne Meddaugh, 84, of Garden City peacefully slipped into eternity early on Sept. 28 in National Health Care System in Garden City.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Shawn Kevin Biddle
Arrangements for Shawn Kevin Biddleare pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Frank Benjamin Keene
Frank Benjamin Keene, 80, passed away Sept. 29. Services are pending with the family.
