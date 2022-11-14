Jack Francis Lewis

Jack Francis Lewis, 92, of Myrtle Beach, slipped into eternity Nov. 12 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.  

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.

 Jeffery Stuart Smith

Jeffery Stuart Smith, 60, died Nov. 12 while resting at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach. 

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

Helen A. Majka

Helen A. Majka, 78, passed away Nov. 9 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

 James Lee Harrington

James Lee Harrington, 73, received his angelic wings Nov. 10 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.  

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

