Jack Francis Lewis
Jack Francis Lewis, 92, of Myrtle Beach, slipped into eternity Nov. 12 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Jeffery Stuart Smith
Jeffery Stuart Smith, 60, died Nov. 12 while resting at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Helen A. Majka
Helen A. Majka, 78, passed away Nov. 9 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
James Lee Harrington
James Lee Harrington, 73, received his angelic wings Nov. 10 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
