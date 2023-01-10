Sam J. Spain
Sam J. Spain, 70, passed away Dec. 30 in MUSC Florence Medical Center with loving family by his side.
Born in Elyria, Ohio on Oct. 1, 1952, he was a son of Sam and June (Harrington) Spain. He came out of the womb, guns-a-blazon', born in a barn on Oberlin Road.
He grew up on Callahan Drive and went to Midview High School. High school was fun, but he couldn’t wait to get out of there.
That's when he got the call from the U.S. Marine Corps. He joined in the spring of 1971. Soldier life wasn't as fun as he thought it would be…a lot of toilet scrubbing, push-ups and wall climbing. He went to Okinawa, Japan, and met a few friends there. When he came back to the States, he learned that he had a son!
He worked with Conrail trains for a bit before deciding that wasn't the life for him.
He moved to Seagraves, Texas, to begin a life as an oil man. By this time, he had a son, Sam (Cynthia) Spain (the same one from Okinawa), and a daughter, Kame (William Reeves) Spain.
When the oil wells dried up in the mid-80s he went back to Ohio where he worked with the Ohio Turnpike as a toll collector.
He retired from the Ohio Turnpike in 2020. His next home was in Florence where he lived until his death.
He enjoyed traveling. He went to China, many islands in the Caribbean and all over the States. He loved hanging out with friends in Am Vets and VFW.
He is survived by his wife, Tina; brothers and sisters, Mike (Leah) Spain, Jayme Spain, Vincent (Karen) Spain and Chris Mason; two children and 19 grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a sister, Tonia Jabbusch; mother and father, June and Sam.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Carl Shelby May
A memorial service for Carl Shelby May, 73, will be held Jan. 14 at noon in Greater Providence Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C.
Mr. May departed this walk of life Jan. 4 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
There will be a quiet hour from 11 a.m. to noon.
The service will be streaming on Facebook (link on the church website).
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Milija "Millie" Szram
Milija "Millie" Szram, 90, peacefully entered into everlasting rest Jan. 5 in Oak Hollow of Georgetown Rehab Center in Georgetown.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Jane Warnock Goodrich
Jane Goodrich, 83, passed away Jan. 7 at her residence with loving family by her side in Myrtle Beach.
Jane grew up the middle child and only daughter of Anne and William Cairns in Irvington-on-Hudson, N.Y. She had an idyllic childhood with her brothers, John and Donald, and loved being a teenager in the 1950s.
Jane had six children (Dena, Debbie, Diana, Hayley, Robert and Erik), 10 grandchildren (Joy, CJ, Steven, Noel, Bethany, David, Ricky, Michael, Zachary and Blake), five great-grandchildren (Samantha, Isabelle, Tommy, Capri and Carver), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly.
Jane raised her six children as a single mother and instilled a strong work ethic and good values in her children. She worked her entire career in retail banking and retired at 70.
However, she wasn’t content to sit at home and went to work for Home Instead taking care of elderly clients. She fully retired when she turned 80-years-old.
She worked very hard, but always made time for fun. Her house was always filled with laughter. She was “Ma Goodrich” to all the neighborhood children and embraced their friends as her own. She was the glue that held their family together and they are all devastated.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Dorothy Ann Beeker
Dorothy Ann Beeker transitioned from labor to reward Jan. 8 in Compass Rehab in Conway.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.