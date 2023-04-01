Sabrina L. Alston
A funeral service for Sabrina L. Alston, 60, was held April 1 in Lewis Crematory Chapel.
Ms. Alston is now resting in paradise. She passed away March 22 in a car accident in Loris.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
John Dee Cadle
John Dee Cadle, 52, passed away March 23 in Waccamaw Hospital in Georgetown County after a strong and courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born Nov. 3, 1970 in Arlington, Va, he was a son of Larry D. Cadle (deceased) and Cora May Cadle Graves. He attended West Potomac High School and graduated with the class of 1989.
On April 28, 1995, John united in marriage to the love of his life, Betsy Andrea Page Cadle in Manassas, Va. They planned to renew their vows on April 28, their 28th anniversary.
John and Betsy moved to Myrtle Beach in 1997 to start their life together.
John was a skilled and talented soccer player since the age of 4. He went on to receive several awards through school playing for the Wolverines Soccer Team. He was named MVP and lettered in his senior year for the Wolverines football team.
John was a contractor for many years and took so much pride in his work. The name of his business was Cadles LLC through which he left his mark along the entire Grand Strand. He was also an installer for Lowe's for many years.
When John wasn't busy working, he enjoyed fishing, just being outdoors, playing slot machines, watching Nascar, soccer, NHL and football, of course, spending as much time as possible with his family.
John is survived by his loving wife, Betsy, and their two sons, Cory (Mercedes) R. Johnston and Andrew S. Browning of Myrtle Beach.
Also left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Cora May Cadle Graves of Sutton, WVa; his mother-in-law, Lauvhn S. Siler Page of Surfside Beach; two nieces, Samantha B. Price of Winston-Salem, NC., and Holly G. McAndrew of Myrtle Beach; nephews, Terry (Amanda) E. Page of Lexington and Asa H. McAndrew of Pennsylvania; and his good friend and employee, Benjamin (Riley) Gordon of Myrtle Beach, along with many cousins.
In addition to his father, Larry, John was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Renee Cadle; his maternal grandparents, Roscoe and Virginia Cooper; and his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Louise Cadle.
John loved his three grandchildren more than life itself and loved spoiling them. Poppy was extremely proud of each of them.
John was truly loved by many and he will be so missed.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Duane Hubbard
David Duane Hubbard Sr., 73, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away March 24 while on a golfing trip in Myrtle Beach.
Born March 13, 1950, in Croton, Ohio, he was a son of Michael and Doris “Maxine” (Fisher) Hubbard.
David was a 1968 graduate of Centerburg High School. He served in the United States Army from 1969-1970 before being wounded in action in Vietnam.
He was employed for more than 30 years at Ranco as a machinist and then later was employed at Village View Golf Course. He spent many years traveling around Ohio, training and driving horses for the county fair in harness racing events.
In his free time, he was an avid golfer and golf fan. He closely followed the Ohio State Buckeyes football and basketball, Cleveland Guardians, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns.
David is survived by his sons and grandchildren, Doug (Leah) and grandson Devin; Chad; Jeremy (Amanda) and their children, Reese, Cohen, Brooks and Gunnar; and Travis and his son Trevor.
He is also survived by the mother of his children, Sandra (Dietzel) Hubbard; brother, Michael (Carol) Hubbard; sister, Angie (Matt) Milburn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Pamela Leeper and Marilyn Hubbard.
There will be a private military service at Dayton National Cemetery.
In addition, a celebration of life with family and friends will be held at Village View Golf Course April 21 at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to Village View Golf Course, Attn: John for David Hubbard, 210 S. Main St., Croton, Ohio 43013.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda LoBoi
Brenda LoBoi, 69, passed away March 25.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
William Sinclair Anderson
William Sinclair “Bill” Anderson of Little River passed away at the age of 55 in his home from a heart attack.
He was predeceased by his father, William Sinclair Anderson; and his mother, Ellie Paone Anderson.
He leaves behind his daughter, Leanna Anderson and her fiancé Alex Mercer of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; his son, Trevor Anderson and his girlfriend, Charlotte Rhodes of Dawsonville, Ga; his son, Dylan Anderson of Shallotte, NC; his granddaughters, the lights of his life, Lilly and Aliza Mercer of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; his sister, Katherine M. Langdo and her husband Robert of Haverhill, Mass; his brother, Derek S. Anderson and his fiancé Maureen Cooper of Exeter, NH; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends, who will all miss him dearly.
The service will be determined at a later date.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Michelle E. Newell
Michelle E. Newell, 46, of Myrtle Beach, died March 28 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Olsen
Carolyn Olsen, 84, of Conway, entered her Heavenly home March 29 while at her residence with loving family by her side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca Ann Honeycutt
Rebecca Ann Honeycutt, 33, of Myrtle Beach, passed away March 29 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip E. Terry
Phillip E. Terry, 64, passed away March 30.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffery Clark
Jeffery Clark, 52, passed away March 30.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.