John B. Swift
A memorial service with military honors for John B. Swift, 85, will be held Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. in Grand Strand Baptist Church.
Mr. Swift passed away Nov. 27 with loving family by his side while resting at Pruitt Health Care in Conway.
Ruth Virginia Ford
Ruth Virginia Ford, 85, transitioned from labor to reward on Saturday evening while resting at Reflections in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
James Michael Sellers
James Michael Sellers, 64, of Conway, went to be with his Heavenly Father Nov. 19 at his residence with family by his side.
James was born May 15, 1958, and lived in Conway most of his life. He left shortly after high school to proudly serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1975-1978.
His work family at Bonefish Grill will miss him. Mike was a wonderful grandfather and friend. He loved playing golf, fishing and traveling with his son and grandchildren. He was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan and Clemson Tiger.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice Sellers; father, JM Sellers; and sister, Debbie Sellers.
He is survived by his brother, Jimmy Sellers of Andrews; son, Michael Dallas Sellers of Myrtle Beach; and special friend, Liz Lee Morris.
Albert Ralph Ritzo Sr.
Albert Ralph Ritzo, 85, of Myrtle Beach, was called home by the Lord surrounded by loving family at his residence Nov. 18.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
William Stephen Porach Jr.
William Stephen Porach Jr., 84, passed away Nov. 18 at his residence with loving family by his side in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Jon "Mark" Brewer
Jon Mark Brewer, 62, passed away Nov. 21 at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Born Aug. 5, 1960, he was a son of the late Ernest and Dolores Brewer, in Norfolk, Va.
He is predeceased by his son, Steve Allen Gilbow Jr; and a brother, Mike Brewer.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Loretta; his daughter, Heather Hamilton; his brother, Paul Brewer; his sister, Lauren Hurst; and his grandchildren, Riley Hamilton and Christian, Teyla and Hailie Gilbow.
Mark was a whiz at fixing computers. No job was too hard for him. In his spare time, he liked to watch movies, crack some jokes and hang with family and friends.
He had a tremendous love for animals, especially his two cats, Felix & Sylvester. He also had a squirrel buddy named Rocky, who was at the door looking for his peanut butter Cheerios every day.
For the last month or so, Mark found a couple of new "loves", French fries from McDonald's, and a frozen Mountain Dew!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Brian Terry Wruck
Brian Terry Wruck, 79, of Conway, slipped into eternity Nov. 21 at his residence with loving family by his side.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Ventura Ruiz-Chaparro
Ventura Ruiz-Chaparro, 52, passed away Nov. 22.
She was the loving mother of four and grandmother of five; and adoring wife to husband, Luis Reyes Sifuentes.
She was born in Lerdo, Durango, Mexico on July 15, 1970 and met her husband of 32 years in Siler City, N.C. She worked her whole life giving back to her community.
She touched the hearts of many children working for the Chatham County Public School System, where she worked for 20 years.
The beach was her favorite place in the world and she could spend hours staring at and listening to the waves, feeling the breeze on her face.
Her grandchildren were her biggest pride and joy.
“In life, we loved you dearly, in death, we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.”
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Luis Reyes Sifuentes; her four children, Yazmin Ruiz, Mireya Ruiz, Joel Reyes-Ruiz and Luis Reyes-Ruiz; her siblings, Monse Ruiz Chaparro, Esther Ruiz, Socorro Ruiz and Lupe Ruiz.
Christian David Greiner
Christian David Greiner, 59, passed away Nov. 25 at his residence with loving family by his side.
Margaret F. Howell
Margaret F. Howell passed away Nov. 26 at her residence with loving family by her side in Murrells Inlet.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Snowie Louise Stroud
Snowie Louise Stroud, 83, passed away Nov. 27 at her residence in Galivants Ferry.
Charles "Chuck" Stephen Mull
Charles "Chuck" Stephen Mull, 74, passed away early Nov. 20 at his residence with his beloved husband, Richard Starr Wainscott, by his side.
Chuck was born Feb. 15, 1948, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to the late Clifford and Nellie Mull.
He was also predeceased by his brother, Clifford Arthur Mull.
Left to cherish Chuck's memory are his husband of 30 years, Richard Wainscott; his cousins, Linda (Roger) Levesque, Bradlee (Greg) Murray-Dodds and Randee (Robert) Murray-Green; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill (Pam) Wainscott and Sandy (Tony) League.
Chuck enjoyed playing musicals with Chattanooga Theatre Centre.
He loved his family, friends and all animals. He always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell just to keep everyone laughing. Chuck had much love for life and has left an imprint on all of the hearts he has touched.
Life will never be the same without his beautiful smile. Whenever you think of Chuck, tell a joke or sing a Broadway tune, and just smile.
Chuck's wishes were to be cremated and scattered in the Ocean.
There will be no services.
If anyone wishes to do so, please consider making a donation to Amedisys Hospice Care.
