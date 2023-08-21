Gina Ann Broach
Gina Ann Broach Broach, 60, stepped out of life’s backdoor Aug. 13, while resting in McLeod Hospice House in Florence. She was bound for paradise.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Mary Vargas
Funeral arrangements for Mary Vargas, 79, are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Ms. Vargas passed away Aug. 7.
Robert Rusinko
Robert Rusinko, 79, passed away Aug. 15.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Mohammad Waddah Mukhlis
A graveside service for Mohammad Waddah Mukhlis, 65, was held Aug. 19 in GSIS Cemetery in Conway
Mr. Mukhlis, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Aug. 18 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
