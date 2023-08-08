Robert William Steiner
Robert William “Bob” Steiner, 68, of Conway (originally from Bensalem, Pa.), went home to our Lord July 22.
Born Jan. 29, 1955, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Mabel Woelk and the late James Steiner, and brother of the late James Steiner Jr.
Bob grew up in Bensalem, Pa., and graduated from Bensalem Senior High School in 1973. He briefly worked with Nabisco, but later started his own remodeling and home repair business and did that until his retirement.
His favorite pastime was roller-skating. He competed around the country and won several awards alongside his partners.
He was also a roller coaster fanatic and enjoyed frequenting Six Flags across the country to try out their different coasters with his daughter and friends.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Aubrey Richard of Myrtle Beach; granddaughters, Julie and Emily; his sisters Diane Lutes of St Petersburg, Fla., Carol Medycki (John) of Brooksville, Fla., Mabel (Redsy) Woelk of Bensalem, Pa., Joyce Quirion (Bill) of Oakland, Ore., Karen Geiter of Berlin, NJ, and Christine Tozar (Robert) of Sicklerville, NJ.
Bob was cherished by many nieces and nephews and loved by many cousins. He will be missed by friends near and far.
There will be a Celebration of Life that will be determined at a later date.
Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Brandy C. Singleton
A memorial service and celebration of the life of Brandy C. Singleton, 42, will be held Aug.10 at 3 p.m. in
Sharon Baptist Church, 7610 SC-90, Longs.
Miss Singleton transitioned from this life into life eternal Aug. 1 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence with family by her side.
Born Feb. 21, 1981, she was a daughter of David and Jill Long Singleton.
A true gift from God, she was filled with laughter, love, kindness and acceptance of others.
She had compassion and forgiveness for others. She loved her family and friends and cherished all the times she spent with them.
Her son, Ashton, was her everything. She was so very proud of him and was always his biggest cheerleader throughout life.
The love and bond between her and her mom was an unbreakable force of strength, courage and spirit all through the years. She was Mom's Precious Angel.
"Always be kind, love one another, laugh, dance and just be a friend," was advice she freely gave.
Brandy's family and friends will gather in the fellowship hall following the service.
Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Jessica Erin Tench-Willie
Jessica Erin Tench-Wille, 45, of Conway passed away Aug. 4.
Mrs. Tench-Willie wrote the last sentence of her “Life Sketch” Aug. 4 at Conway Medical Center in Conway, with loving family by her side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Amber L. Haiden
Amber L. Haiden, 41, passed away Aug. 5 while on vacation with her family in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Little Princess Graeclea Curlee
God took Little Princess Graeclea Curlee back to heaven to reign with Him Aug. 5 at MUSC in Charleston.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Mary Vargas
Mary Vargas, 79, passed away Aug. 7.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Karen Elizabeth Bell Boley
Karen Elizabeth Bell Boley crossed over Jordan Aug. 7 after succumbing to a prolonged battle with Lewy Body Dementia and its depilating effects.
Karen was the fourth child of seven born in the family home of Ivan and Claire Bell in Middleton, Wisc.
She is survived by her husband, Jim, of 59 years; four children, William, James, Wendi and Randall; eight grandchildren, Karenia, Nicolyn, Tyler, Madison, Chelsie, Austin, Jonathan and Myranda; and seven great-grandchildren, Britany, Sirius, Artemis, Caitlin, Malachai, Isabella and Joseph; and three siblings, Peter, Roger and Tim.
Karen was a devoted military wife of 23 years, a faithful pastor’s wife of 25 years, and most of all a loving, selfless mother to her children, a true soul mate to Jim, and a friend to anyone fortunate enough to have entered into her circle. She never met a stranger, nor turned away anyone in need.
She was and always will remain the love of her husband’s life.
Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
