Sean H. Schutkowski
Sean H. Schutkowski passed away April 4.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Wayne W. Rawlinson
Wayne W. Rawlinson passed away April 5.
Lindsey Nicole Little
Lindsey N. Little, 26, passed away April 6 at her home in Galivants Ferry.
Born Aug. 18, 1996, she was a daughter of Jerry G. Little and Amy L. Gosnell-Stone.
Left to cherish Lindsey's memory are her children and their fathers, Emilee Bachelor and her daddy Taylor Bachelor; Karli and Dawson Merritt and their daddy Casey Merritt; and Ramsey Sloan and her daddy Joshua Sloan; her parents, Amy Gosnell-Stone and Jerry G. Little; her siblings, Hannah and Alex Little; grandmothers, Pamela Gosnell and Sherry Barnes; grandfather, Jerry F. Little; aunt and uncle, Jennie and William Gosnell; two cousins, Bailey Montgomery and Logan Morris, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends, Brittany Palmer and Brooke Smith, along with so many others who are not mentioned, but are well loved.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Emily Kay Helt
Emily Kay Helt, 74, of Swansea died suddenly April 17 while visiting Myrtle Beach.
Michael Patrick Hottinger
Michael Patrick Hottinger, 72, went home to his Lord and Savior April 16 in McLeod Seacoast in Little River.
Audrey M. Fisher
Audrey M. Fisher, 77, closed the curtains of life early Friday morning April 14 at her residence in Conway, with loving family by her side.
Patricia Ann Stewart
A service for Patricia Ann Stewart, 73, will be held April 21 at 9 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church, located at 1071 Academy Drive in Conway.
Ms. Stewart drifted off to sleep in the arms of her Savior April 14.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Call (843) 294-0011.
Call (843) 294-0011.
Michael Anthony Winter
Michael Anthony Winter, 59, of Myrtle Beach, passed away April 13 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family
