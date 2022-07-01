Agatha Frederica Kirschmann
Agatha Frederica Kirschmann, 56, passed away June 16.
Finding the right words to send off our mother is an impossible task. She was brilliant and creative, so we're sharing our goodbye in a poem.
Dear Mom,
Roses are red, your eyes a captivating shade of green & blue,
It’s hard to fathom what life will be like without you.
We’ll miss your laugh, your smile, and your quick wit,
Your angel chicken, pot roast, and sugar cookie recipes - always a big hit.
There’s no shortage of lessons you taught us throughout the years,
“Don’t sweat the small stuff” and the importance of overcoming our fears.
You had a massive heart that shined through in so many ways, from taking our late night emotional phone calls, to rescuing a variety of strays.
Our minds are consumed by the many memories we created & shared,
Whether in our closest years or in distant times, we always knew you cared.
So many things bring up your memory - like the smell of Champagne Toast lotion,
We'll think of you while watching Bravo and on evening walks by the ocean.
Though it seems our feeling of heartbreak will never cease,
We hope to always make you proud and that you’ve finally found your peace.
We love you,
Devon & Chelsey
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Joan Pat Pineau
Joan Pat Pineau, 88, of Conway went to be with the Lord June 20, at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Arrangements are pending.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Regan Fredrick Silano
Regan Frederick Silano, 66, was born Aug. 3, 1955 and passed away June 21.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Jacqueline Ann Meek
Jacqueline Ann Meek, 84, quietly began her long sleep in the arms of Jesus Christ June 23 at her residence with her loving family by her side in Conway.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Barbara Ligarzewski
Barbara Ligarzewski, 74, of Myrtle Beach began walking the streets of gold on June 24, while in the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Mary June Stuart
On June 24, 95-year-old Mary June Stuart drifted off to sleep in the arms of her Savior as He stated, “Come unto Me, My dear child,” while she rested at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Kristian Jarred Stubbs
Kristian Jarred Stubbs, 33, of Conway passed away June 27.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Geraldine Patricia Wauters
Geraldine Patricia Wauters, 94, moved into her Heavenly home June 28 from Novant Health in Boliva, N.C.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Paul Dwayne Miller
Paul Dwayne Miller, 87, peacefully transitioned from labor to reward June 28 at his residence with loving family by his side.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
John Edward Martin
John Edward Martin, 73, of Conway passed away early on the morning of June 30 at his home surrounded by his family.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.