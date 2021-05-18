Robert Dalmer Taylor
Robert Dalmer Taylor transitioned from this life to life everlasting May 12 in Lower Cape Fear Life Care Hospice in Whiteville, N.C.
Thomas Williamson
Thomas Williamson, 81, of Surfside Beach peacefully slipped into eternity May 16 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Zorro Panthero
Zorro Panthero transitioned from this life to life eternal May 14 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Marlene Joan Walz
Marlene Joan Walz, 81, of Myrtle Beach passed away quietly May 12 in Brightwater with family by her side.
