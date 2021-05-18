Robert Dalmer Taylor

Robert Dalmer Taylor transitioned from this life to life everlasting May 12 in Lower Cape Fear Life Care Hospice in Whiteville, N.C.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

Thomas Williamson

Thomas Williamson, 81, of Surfside Beach peacefully slipped into eternity May 16 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

Zorro Panthero

Zorro Panthero transitioned from this life to life eternal May 14 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

Marlene Joan Walz

Marlene Joan Walz, 81, of Myrtle Beach passed away quietly May 12 in Brightwater with family by her side.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

