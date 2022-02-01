Catherine Harbawi
Catherine Harbawi, 63, of Conway, slipped into eternity early on the morning of Jan. 21 at her residence with family by her bedside.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is in charge of arrangements.
Barry Marshall
Barry Marshall, 79, passed peacefully in his sleep at home Jan. 28.
In accordance with his wishes, no fuss will be made.
If one feels they must do something, donations can be made in his honor to Boys Town or the Disabled Verterans. No floral offerings please.
Josefina Herrera
Josefina Herrera, 76, died Jan. 29.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory.
Mary Jane Phillips
Mary Jane Phillips, 88, of Murrells Inlet passed away Jan. 31 at her residence.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory.
