Michelle Coyne
Michelle Coyne, 51, of Longs passed away March 22 in Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Whiteville, N.C.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Gerda M. Fritz
Gerda Fritz, 98, passed away March 22 with loving family by her side.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Akiem Cooper
Akiem Cooper, 32, passed away March 22 in Florence.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Doris Jean Roberts
Doris Jean Roberts, 70, of Conway, passed away March 19.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends, listening to music and watching movies.
She was an affectionate person and never ended a visit or a phone call without saying, “I love you.”
She is survived by her furry son, Marcus T; cherished long-term caregiver, Barbara Phipps; “her girls” at Nightingale’s Nursing and Attendants; and dear friend, Ms. Evans. She will be missed. A private scattering of ashes will be held by her loved ones at a later date.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.