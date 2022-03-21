Daniel "Arthur Lee" Wendell
Arrangements for Daniel "Arthur Lee" Wendell, 80, of Myrtle Beach will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services and its funeral director Kelvin Lewis in Myrtle Beach are in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
Barbara Coluzzi
Barbara Coluzzi, 74, passed away March 9 in Florence.
Sandra (Thompson) Butler
Sandra Butler, 70, passed away March 10 in Loris.
Kathryn Carol Cardlin
A funeral service for Kathryn Carol Cardlin, 87, was held March 13 in the Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service Chapel.
Robert Klepatz
Robert Klepatz, 50, passed away March 11 in Myrtle Beach.
Stanley Clay Taylor
A visitation for Stanley Taylor, 67, was held March 14 in Lewis Cremator and Funeral Service Chapel.
Mr. Taylor passed away March 11 in Surfside Beach.
Marilyn Kley
A funeral service for Marilyn Kiey (Patsy Greene), 84, was held March 20 in Lewis Crematory Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, N.J.
Born and raised in the Bronx, she married her late husband Robert in 1958, and moved to Westfield, N.J., in 1966.
She was a devoted mother to three children, who worked as a crossing guard.
In 1979 she opened Transportation by Patsy Greene and retired in 1995 and later moved to Myrtle Beach.
She is survived by her three children, three grandchildren, three sisters and a brother.
Diane M. Mabe
Diane M. Mabe, 77, passed away March 14 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Andrew M. Lemay
A funeral service for Andrew M. Lemay, 41, of Myrtle Beach was held March 19 in Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service Chapel.
He passed away March 14 at his residence.
Brenda Burns
Brenda Burns moved into her mansion in glory March 17.
Beverly Ann VapEpps
Beverly Ann VapEpps, 88, passed away March 18 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
James Sharp Stanton Jr.
James Stanton Jr., 71, passed away March 20 in Myrtle Beach.
