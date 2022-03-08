Vickie Lorraine Hughes
Vickie Lorraine Hughes, 59, passed away March 2 in Conway.
Kelvin F. Lewis & Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
Thomas Francis Brunjes Jr.
Thomas Francis Brunjes Jr., 69, of North Myrtle Beach, slipped into eternity March 5 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach with family near his side.
Kelvin F. Lewis & Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
Lucy A. Holcroft
Lucy A. Holcroft, 89, of Myrtle Beach went to be with her Lord March 6 at Lower Cape Fear Life Center in Whiteville, N.C.
More information will be added soon.
Kelvin F. Lewis & Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.