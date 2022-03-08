Vickie Lorraine Hughes

Vickie Lorraine Hughes, 59, passed away March 2 in Conway.

Kelvin F. Lewis & Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.

Thomas Francis Brunjes Jr.

Thomas Francis Brunjes Jr., 69, of North Myrtle Beach, slipped into eternity March 5 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach with family near his side.

Kelvin F. Lewis & Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.

 Lucy A. Holcroft

Lucy A. Holcroft,  89, of Myrtle Beach went to be with her Lord March 6 at Lower Cape Fear Life Center in Whiteville, N.C.

More information will be added soon. 

Kelvin F. Lewis & Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.

Tags

I'm the editor of the Horry Independent, a weekly newspaper in Conway, South Carolina. I cover city hall and courts, among many other subjects. Know of a good story? Call me at 843-488-7241.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.