John F. Connors
John F. Connors, 62, of Myrtle Beach passed away Dec. 16.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
Carol Lee Dunlap
Carol L. Dunlap, 72, of Myrtle Beach passed away Dec. 19.
She was the beloved wife of Robert Dunlap; mother of Bobby Hilderbrand, Cathy and Billy Dunlap; and grandmother of William, Andrew, Caitlyn, Brody, Zachary, Tyler, Mallory, Jake and Liam.
She is also survived by her siblings, Upton Hilderbrand and Betty Withers.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, James “Ed” and Catherine “Kitty” Hilderbrand; and brothers, James Hilderbrand Jr., Preston and Jim Suddeth. May she Rest In Peace.
Future arrangements will be made for a Celebration Of Life.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to https://www.pruittcares.org/
Cheryl S. Bonnell
Cheryl S. Bonnell, 59, passed away Dec. 19 at home in Myrtle Beach.
Services will be private.
Paul Stanant
Paul Stanat, 61, of Myrtle Beach passed away Dec. 22 at home with his family at his side.
Darlene C. Wagener
Darlene C. Wagener, 84, of Conway passed away at her residence Dec. 26 with family by her side. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Paul Ray Herring Jr.
Paul Ray Herring Jr., 36, of Conway passed away Christmas Day at his residence in Conway.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory.
Joan T. Mazierski
Joan T. Mazierski, 68, of Myrtle Beach heard the call from Heaven Dec. 23 while in the Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Gayle Lovetere
Gayle Lovetere, 67, of Conway passed away Dec. 21 at home with her family by her side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
