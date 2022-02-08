Mary Jane Phillips
Mary Jane Phillips, 88, of Murrells Inlet, passed away Jan. 31 at her residence.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services.
Andrea Lisa Wilens
Andrea Lisa Wilens, 67, died Feb. 1 in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services.
John P. Stack
John P. Stack, 46, passed away in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Michael Terry Bowen
Michael Terry Bowen, 60, passed away Feb. 2 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services.
Elizabeth M. Taber
Elizabeth M. Taber, of Longs, passed away Feb. 2 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Vernon A. Simmons Sr.
Vernon A. Simmons Sr., 87, of Conway, passed away Feb. 2 at home with his family by his side.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Ronald Burkholder
Ronald Burkholder, 86, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Feb. 3 at home with this family by his side.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
