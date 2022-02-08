Mary Jane Phillips

Mary Jane Phillips, 88, of Murrells Inlet, passed away Jan. 31 at her residence.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services.

Andrea Lisa Wilens

Andrea Lisa Wilens, 67, died Feb. 1 in Myrtle Beach.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services.

John P. Stack

John P. Stack, 46, passed away in Myrtle Beach.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.

Michael Terry Bowen

Michael Terry Bowen, 60, passed away Feb. 2 in McLeod Loris Hospital.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services.

Elizabeth M. Taber

Elizabeth M. Taber, of Longs, passed away Feb. 2 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.

Vernon A. Simmons Sr.

Vernon A. Simmons Sr., 87, of Conway, passed away Feb. 2 at home with his family by his side. 

Arrangements are pending at this time.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.

Ronald Burkholder

Ronald Burkholder, 86, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Feb. 3 at home with this family by his side.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.

Tags

I'm the editor of the Horry Independent, a weekly newspaper in Conway, South Carolina. I cover city hall and courts, among many other subjects. Know of a good story? Call me at 843-488-7241.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.