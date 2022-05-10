Brandy Ann McClellan

A memorial service for Brandy Ann McClellan, 35, will be held May 14 at 3 p.m. in the Lewis Crematory Chapel.

Ms. McClellan passed away March 31 at her home in Conway.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Chloe and Jamie Hood of Aynor; her mother, Cheryl A. Alaxander of Conway; her grandmother, Joyce A. Larrimore of Conway; her two sisters, Angel (Jamie) Amerson of Galivants Ferry and Cherish A. McClellan of Aynor; two nieces, Millie and Rylee Warren of Aynor; her nephew, Kryston Amerson of Galivants Ferry; one great-uncle, MacArthur Hucks of Conway; and her best friend, Keith McFadden of Conway. Brandy also leaves behind her many feline companions.

Brandy was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Kenneth Warren.

Brandy will be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and friend. She had much love for her family and she was always making someone smile. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.

James "Jimmy" Harold Brown

James Harold “Jimmy” Brown, 44, passed away May 4.

He was predeceased by his father, Raymond Terry.

Jimmy is leaving behind his spouse of 10 years, Jeffrey Douglas Brown; his mother, Sherry Jean Terry; his son, Julius (Drew) Richburg; his granddaughter, Lani Richburg; his sister, Tonia Rivenbark and her husband John, two nieces, Destiny and Sarina Rivenbark; one nephew, Johnny Riverbank III; one great-aunt, Jakie Whitten; plus many other, uncles and cousins.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.

Robert W. Geyer

A Celebration of Life service for Robert “Bob” Geyer, 74, will be held May 27 at 5 p.m. at 4 Pillars Church, 653 2nd Ave N, Surfside Beach.

Mr. Geyer, loving husband of Peggy Geyer of Myrtle Beach, peacefully died at home May 4.