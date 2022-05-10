Brandy Ann McClellan
A memorial service for Brandy Ann McClellan, 35, will be held May 14 at 3 p.m. in the Lewis Crematory Chapel.
Ms. McClellan passed away March 31 at her home in Conway.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Chloe and Jamie Hood of Aynor; her mother, Cheryl A. Alaxander of Conway; her grandmother, Joyce A. Larrimore of Conway; her two sisters, Angel (Jamie) Amerson of Galivants Ferry and Cherish A. McClellan of Aynor; two nieces, Millie and Rylee Warren of Aynor; her nephew, Kryston Amerson of Galivants Ferry; one great-uncle, MacArthur Hucks of Conway; and her best friend, Keith McFadden of Conway. Brandy also leaves behind her many feline companions.
Brandy was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Kenneth Warren.
Brandy will be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and friend. She had much love for her family and she was always making someone smile. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
James "Jimmy" Harold Brown
James Harold “Jimmy” Brown, 44, passed away May 4.
He was predeceased by his father, Raymond Terry.
Jimmy is leaving behind his spouse of 10 years, Jeffrey Douglas Brown; his mother, Sherry Jean Terry; his son, Julius (Drew) Richburg; his granddaughter, Lani Richburg; his sister, Tonia Rivenbark and her husband John, two nieces, Destiny and Sarina Rivenbark; one nephew, Johnny Riverbank III; one great-aunt, Jakie Whitten; plus many other, uncles and cousins.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Robert W. Geyer
A Celebration of Life service for Robert “Bob” Geyer, 74, will be held May 27 at 5 p.m. at 4 Pillars Church, 653 2nd Ave N, Surfside Beach.
Mr. Geyer, loving husband of Peggy Geyer of Myrtle Beach, peacefully died at home May 4.
He is survived by his son, Brent Geyer; and daughter, Leah Sawyer and her husband Taylor; and grandsons, Odin and Keagan.
His kindness, humor and faith touched the lives of everyone he met. Bob was steadfast in his strong Christian faith throughout his battle with pancreatic cancer, and he lives in eternal peace with his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the missions of 4 Pillars Church by making a donation in memory of Bob Geyer. Venmo @Fourpillars-Church or make checks payable to 4 Pillars Church, 724 Pine Drive, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Robert Harry Lupton
Robert Harry “Bob” Lupton, 69, went to be with the Lord May 5. Bob was born April 21, 1953, to Robert and Vera (Cassaboone) Lupton in Wilmington, Del., but lived his life in Salem County, N.J. Upon retirement, Bob moved to Climax, Va., where he enjoyed several years before moving to North Myrtle Beach.
He was a semipro bowler, with many awards throughout his lifetime, and an avid pool player. Bob also enjoyed hockey, riding in his golf cart with his wife and dog, Kizzy, and relaxing on the beach. He also enjoyed his Ford pickup.
Bob is survived by a loving family that includes his wife, Connie; his two sons, Ray Klein (Tamara) and Jay Klein (Samantha); his sisters, Janet Letsche (Carl) and Barbara Becker; and his adored grandchildren, Jackson and Presley Klein.
A celebration of life will be held at his son's house at a later date.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Warren Alfred Kasch
Warren Alfred Kasch, 75, of Little River, passed away May 5 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Laura B. Rusinko
Laura B. Rusinko, 76, died May 6.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Donna Moregon
Donna Moregon, 70, died May 6.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Karen Cockshutt
Karen Cockshutt, 69, of Myrtle Beach, passed away May 6 at her home with family by her side.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.