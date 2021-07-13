Ann C. Sensenig

Ann C. Sensenig, 66, passed away July 9 at her residence with family by her side.

Arrangements are pending.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, served the family.

Daniel Randy Martin

Daniel Randy Martin, 57, of Supply, N.C., slipped into eternity July 4 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Alan William Jerome

Alan William Jerome, 44, died July 4. 

Arrangements are pending.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Ronald Pruiett

Arrangements are pending for Ronald Pruiett.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Lory Ann Talbot

Lory Ann Talbot, 59, of Myrtle Beach, passed away suddenly on July 3 at her home.  

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

MaryEllen Buckley

MaryEllen Buckley, 75, of Myrtle Beach passed away July 3 at her residence.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Robert Davis

Arrangements are pending for Robert Davis.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Billy Payton

Arrangements are pending for Billy Payton, 52.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Michael Hegedus

Arrangements are pending for Michael Hegedus.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Jacob D. Hamby

Jacob D. Hamby, 31, of North Myrtle Beach, passed away July 1 at his home.

Arrangements are pending.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

