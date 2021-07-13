Ann C. Sensenig
Ann C. Sensenig, 66, passed away July 9 at her residence with family by her side.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, served the family.
Daniel Randy Martin
Daniel Randy Martin, 57, of Supply, N.C., slipped into eternity July 4 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Alan William Jerome
Alan William Jerome, 44, died July 4.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Ronald Pruiett
Arrangements are pending for Ronald Pruiett.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Lory Ann Talbot
Lory Ann Talbot, 59, of Myrtle Beach, passed away suddenly on July 3 at her home.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
MaryEllen Buckley
MaryEllen Buckley, 75, of Myrtle Beach passed away July 3 at her residence.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Robert Davis
Arrangements are pending for Robert Davis.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Billy Payton
Arrangements are pending for Billy Payton, 52.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Michael Hegedus
Arrangements are pending for Michael Hegedus.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Jacob D. Hamby
Jacob D. Hamby, 31, of North Myrtle Beach, passed away July 1 at his home.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
