Gregory John Davis
Gregory John Davis, 70, of Myrtle Beach passed away April 4 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
Lois Ennis
Lois Ennis, 80, passed away April 3 in Conway.
Lois Ennis, 80, passed away April 3 in Conway.
Mark "Chris" Mach
Funeral services for Mark Christian Mach, 65, of Myrtle Beach will be held April 9, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Lewis Crematory.
Mr. Mach passed away April 1 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A full obituary will be posted soon.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
Neil Walters
Neil Walters, 78, of Galivants Ferry, passed away March 31 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Neil Walters, 78, of Galivants Ferry, passed away March 31 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Brandy Ann McClellan
Brandy Ann McClellan, passed away March 31 at home in Conway.
Brandy Ann McClellan, passed away March 31 at home in Conway.
Kimberly Rose Eldridge
Kimberly Eldridge, 58, passed away March 30 in Myrtle Beach.
Visitation will be April 10 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. in Lewis Crematory Chapel.
Kimberly Eldridge, 58, passed away March 30 in Myrtle Beach.

Visitation will be April 10 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. in Lewis Crematory Chapel.
Gregory Schultz
Gregory Schultz, 75 of Conway, passed away March 29 in Conway Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Howard Allen Richards
Howard “Howie” Richards, 66, passed away March 28.
Howie was born to Howard and Ruth Richards on July 26, 1956, in Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Richards; and both of his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Alexandra Lekawa (husband Richard Lekawa); his sister, Lois Perillo; and granddaughters, Madison and Olivia Lekawa.
He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed
A memorial service will be held in honor at a later date.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
