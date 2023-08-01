Maryjane Mortimer
Maryjane Mortimer, 65, passed away July 22 in Myrtle Beach with loving family by her side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Hilda Parks
Hilda Parks, 94, passed away July 23 at her residence in Longs.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Joan Ann Lunsford
Joan Ann Lunsford, 75, transitioned from this life into life eternal July 23 at her residence with her spouse Charles by her side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Sherrie Lynn Bullard
Sherrie Lynn Bullard departed this walk of life July 23 at her residence with loving family by her side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Thomas C. Brown
Thomas C. Brown, 41, entered into eternal rest on June 18 in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
James Lewis
James Lewis, 71, passed away July 29.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Robert William Steiner
Robert William Steiner, 68, passed away July 22.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Master Baby Boy Ryan
Master Baby Boy Ryan was born and died Aug. 1 in Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.