Maricela Martinez-Guerrero

Maricela Martinez-Guerrero, 34, of Myrtle Beach passed away Oct. 20.

James Tony Johnson

James Tony Johnson, 77, of Florence, slipped into eternity Nov. 29 in MUSC, Florence.

John Christopher Lafferty

John Christopher Lafferty, 71, of Conway passed away Nov. 28 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach with his loving family by his bedside.

Linda Ann Heinz

Linda Ann Heinz, 70, passed away Nov. 24 in Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach with her loving family by her bedside.

Services will be private.

Doreen Lee Sheppard

Doreen Lee Sheppard, 56, of Murrells Inlet passed away in Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.

Marc Corlett

Marc Corlett, 44, passed away in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

No Services are planned at this time.

Donna A. Rini

Donna A. Rini, 62, of Myrtle Beach passed away Nov. 18 at her home with her family by her side.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

Michael L. Amick

Michael L. Amick, 62, of Murrells Inlet passed away Nov. 16 at his home.