Maricela Martinez-Guerrero
Maricela Martinez-Guerrero, 34, of Myrtle Beach passed away Oct. 20.
James Tony Johnson
James Tony Johnson, 77, of Florence, slipped into eternity Nov. 29 in MUSC, Florence.
John Christopher Lafferty
John Christopher Lafferty, 71, of Conway passed away Nov. 28 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach with his loving family by his bedside.
Linda Ann Heinz
Linda Ann Heinz, 70, passed away Nov. 24 in Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach with her loving family by her bedside.
Services will be private.
Doreen Lee Sheppard
Doreen Lee Sheppard, 56, of Murrells Inlet passed away in Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory.
Marc Corlett
Marc Corlett, 44, passed away in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
No Services are planned at this time.
Donna A. Rini
Donna A. Rini, 62, of Myrtle Beach passed away Nov. 18 at her home with her family by her side.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Michael L. Amick
Michael L. Amick, 62, of Murrells Inlet passed away Nov. 16 at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Patricia Gerian-Maggi
Patricia Gerian-Maggi passed away Nov. 14.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Margarite Ann Caskey
Margarite Ann Caskey, 76, of Longs slipped into eternity Nov. 13, at her residence with family by her bedside.
Matthew Tyler Billes
Matthew Tyler Billes, 30, passed away Nov. 12.
