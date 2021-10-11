Laura Lynn Dalton

Laura Lynn Dalton, 59, of Hemingway passed away Oct. 7.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

Robert J. Mahone

Robert J. Mahone, 85, passed away Oct. 6 at home with his family by his side.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

Allen Ray Gibson

Allen Ray Gibson, 70, of Loris, passed away peacefully Oct. 5 at his home, surrounded by family.

David Adams

David Adams, 48, died Oct. 5 in Myrtle Beach.

Russell David Dawson

Russell David Dawson, 51, passed away Oct. 4 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

Melinda Kay Abee

Melinda Kay Abee, 56, of Surfside Beach, peacefully slipped into the presence of her Savior Oct. 4 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Patricia Ellen Loonam

Patricia Ellen Loonam, 79 of Supply, N.C., entered into the portals of Glory Oct. 4 in Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Bolivia, N.C., following a illness.

Joy H. Taylor

Joy H. Taylor, 62, of Conway passed away Sept. 30.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

