Laura Lynn Dalton
Laura Lynn Dalton, 59, of Hemingway passed away Oct. 7.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Robert J. Mahone
Robert J. Mahone, 85, passed away Oct. 6 at home with his family by his side.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Allen Ray Gibson
Allen Ray Gibson, 70, of Loris, passed away peacefully Oct. 5 at his home, surrounded by family.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
David Adams
David Adams, 48, died Oct. 5 in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Russell David Dawson
Russell David Dawson, 51, passed away Oct. 4 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Melinda Kay Abee
Melinda Kay Abee, 56, of Surfside Beach, peacefully slipped into the presence of her Savior Oct. 4 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Patricia Ellen Loonam
Patricia Ellen Loonam, 79 of Supply, N.C., entered into the portals of Glory Oct. 4 in Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Bolivia, N.C., following a illness.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Joy H. Taylor
Joy H. Taylor, 62, of Conway passed away Sept. 30.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.