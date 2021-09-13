Winnie Lewis Lee
Winnie Lewis Lee, 66, of Conway ran into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 4 in Conway Medical Center with her loving family near her side.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
David Ralph Burgess
David Ralph Burgess, 76, of Myrtle Beach, slipped into eternal peace Sept. 4 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Trevor Alexander Hatcher
Trevor Alexander Hatcher, 23, of Lexington, N.C., died suddenly on Sept. 5 in Grand Strand Medical Center while on vacation in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Vivian Rose Sukalski
Vivian Rose Sukalski, 81, of Loris, entered into her Heavenly home Sept. 5 with family by her bedside.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Eletha Mae Little
Eletha Mae Little, 81, of Myrtle Beach, slipped into eternity on Sept. 5 at her residence with her loving family by her bedside.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Debra Ann Quiggle-Baxter
Debra Ann Quiggle-Baxter, 65, of Manning, passed away peacefully Sept. 6 in McLeod Hospice House in Florence.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Elizaveta Semekha
Elizaveta Semekha, 86, of Myrtle Beach, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sept. 8 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Alyssa Masters
Alyssa Masters, 30, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Sept. 9 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Virginia Johnston Baker
Virginia Johnston Baker, 90, of Aynor, entered into the presence of her Lord Aug. 24 in Angel Oak Nursing & Rehab in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Alice Sheffield
Alice Sheffield of Myrtle Beach passed away Aug. 24.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Mary J. Steinbacher
Mary J. Steinbacher, 85, of Conway entered into her Heavenly home Aug. 25 with family by her bedside.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Richard Thomas “Tom” Lee
Richard Thomas “Tom” Lee, 70, of Myrtle Beach, died suddenly Sept. 3 at his residence.
A service will be held at a later date.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Claudio S. Saballos
Claudio S. Saballos, 41, passed away Aug. 30.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Jonathan B. Doyle
Jonathan B. Doyle, 42, passed away Aug. 31.
He is survived by his son, Ely Doyle; father, Teddy Doyle; and sister, Jessica Doyle. He was predeceased by his mother, Sylvia Ann Tyler.
A small private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Thomas Charles Palmer Jr.
Thomas Charles Palmer Jr., 70, slipped into eternal peace Sept. 2 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Terrence Locke McCollum
Terrence Locke McCollum, 71, of Myrtle Beach, slipped into eternity Aug. 31 with family near his side in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.