Winnie Lewis Lee

Winnie Lewis Lee, 66, of Conway ran into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 4 in Conway Medical Center with her loving family near her side.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

David Ralph Burgess

David Ralph Burgess, 76, of Myrtle Beach, slipped into eternal peace Sept. 4 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Trevor Alexander Hatcher

Trevor Alexander Hatcher, 23, of Lexington, N.C., died suddenly on Sept. 5 in Grand Strand Medical Center while on vacation in Myrtle Beach.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Vivian Rose Sukalski

Vivian Rose Sukalski, 81, of Loris, entered into her Heavenly home Sept. 5 with family by her bedside.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Eletha Mae Little

Eletha Mae Little, 81, of Myrtle Beach, slipped into eternity on Sept. 5 at her residence with her loving family by her bedside.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Debra Ann Quiggle-Baxter

Debra Ann Quiggle-Baxter, 65, of Manning, passed away peacefully Sept. 6 in McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Elizaveta Semekha

Elizaveta Semekha, 86, of Myrtle Beach, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sept. 8 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. 

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Alyssa Masters

Alyssa Masters, 30, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Sept. 9 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Virginia Johnston Baker

Virginia Johnston Baker, 90, of Aynor, entered into the presence of her Lord Aug. 24 in Angel Oak Nursing & Rehab in Myrtle Beach.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Alice Sheffield

Alice Sheffield of Myrtle Beach passed away Aug. 24.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Mary J. Steinbacher

Mary J. Steinbacher, 85, of Conway entered into her Heavenly home Aug. 25 with family by her bedside. 

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Richard Thomas “Tom” Lee

Richard Thomas “Tom” Lee, 70, of Myrtle Beach, died suddenly Sept. 3 at his residence.

A service will be held at a later date.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Claudio S. Saballos

Claudio S. Saballos, 41, passed away Aug. 30.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Jonathan B. Doyle

Jonathan B. Doyle, 42, passed away Aug. 31.

He is survived by his son, Ely Doyle; father, Teddy Doyle; and sister, Jessica Doyle. He was predeceased by his mother, Sylvia Ann Tyler.

A small private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Thomas Charles Palmer Jr.

Thomas Charles Palmer Jr., 70, slipped into eternal peace Sept. 2 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Terrence Locke McCollum

Terrence Locke McCollum, 71, of Myrtle Beach, slipped into eternity Aug. 31 with family near his side in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

