Dorothy “Dottie” Mary Clarke
Services for Dorothy “Dottie” Mary Clarke, 73, were held Jan. 12 at Money & King Funeral Home, located at 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, Va. 22180.
Mrs. Clark, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Dec. 31, 2021 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Dorothy was born in Leesburg, Va., on April 8, 1948 to Raymond and Dorothy Blankenship. She graduated from Washington Lee High School in 1967 and had a career at Long & Foster until her retirement in 2013.
She was the beloved mother of Vicki Ballowe and Jamie Clarke; grandmother of Carrie Corwin, Desiree Clarke, Andrew Ballowe, Bryce Clarke and Kellsey Clarke; and great-grandmother of Luke Corwin and Erik Corwin.
She is also survived by her brother, Raymond “Bucky” Blankenship.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Frederick Scott Abramowitz
Frederick Scott Abramowitz, 65, of Walden, N.Y., and Myrtle Beach passed away unexpectedly Dec. 29, 2021 in Myrtle Beach. Fred served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the end of the Vietnam War.
He spent more than 20 years employed with the New York State Department of Corrections at the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick.
Fred was predeceased by his mother, Marilyn; brother, Mitchell; and daughter, Sara.
He is survived by his wife, Dena (Goodrich); son, Michael; father, David; brothers, Jefferey (Regina) and Andrew (Mary); and sister, Suzanne Cipher (Richard); and stepsons, Richard and Michael Cincimino, as well as many nieces and nephews,
Visitation was held in New York.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Darlene C. Wagener
Darlene C. Wagener, 84, of Conway, passed away at her residence with family by her side.
Ms. Wagener was born in Toledo, Ohio. She loved dancing, playing bingo and singing karaoke. She liked to paint and loved the weather in Myrtle Beach.
She leaves behind to cherish the memories her five daughters, Julie, Valerie, Michelle, Tina and Charlene; and her brother, Marv (Krystal).
She has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, plus many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Phillip Charles Johnson
Phillip Charles Johnson gained his heavenly wings Dec. 28, 2021.
He is survived by his father, Phillip Earl Johnson of Conway; wife, Belinda of the home; sisters, Tammy (Ross) Edwards of Conway and Misty (Jamie) Hill of Marquette Mich.; children, Wayne (Jordan) Jackson of Aynor, Paisley of Galivants Ferry, Kain of Galivants Ferry and Rebekah (Dimeon) Wagner; and granddaughter, Lena Wagner of the home.
He was preceded in death by a son, Josh Mitchell; grandparents, and many more loved ones. Phillip was an extra special man who left his touch wherever he went. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and dogs. His memory will forever linger in our hearts.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Ernestine Roberts Clinton
The Lewis Crematory Family announces the earthly departure of Ernestine Roberta Clinton of Myrtle Beach.
Mrs. Clinton pulled the drapes on this journey called life Dec. 28, 2021 at MUSC in Charleston.
Mary P. Willard
Mary P. Willard, 58, of Myrtle Beach, went to be with her Lord Dec. 28, 2021 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Kevin Michael Costley
Kevin Michael Costley, 63, passed away Dec. 29, 2021 at his residence.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
James A. Mustard III
James A. Mustard III, 78, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Dec. 30, 2021.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Norma Jeanne Reynolds
Norma Jeanne Reynolds quietly began the long sleep in the arms of Jesus Christ on Jan. 8 at her residence in Nichols, with loving family by her bedside.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Robert Corbell Burroughs
Robert Corbell Burroughs, 90, of Nichols, went to be with his Lord Jan. 5 in McLeod Loris.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
