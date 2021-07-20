Robert Lee Felmlee Jr.
Robert Lee Felmlee Jr., 74, passed away at his residence July 17.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Andrew Heinsohn Jr.
Andrew Heinsohn Jr., 86, of Myrtle Beach, passed away July 6.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Jonathan J. Martin
Jonathan J. Martin, 62, of Aynor, entered into the presence of his Lord early Saturday morning, July 17.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Paul Cucchiara
Paul Cucchiara of Myrtle Beach, 78, passed away July 18 at his home with his family by his side.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Ritchie Herman Reid
Ritchie Herman Reid, 65, of Pamplico went to be with his Lord and Savior July 13 in Hannah Residential Manor in Hannah.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Charles H. Grady Sr.
Charles H. Grady Sr., 61, of Hurdle Mills, N.C., passed away July 16 with his family by his side.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is assisting the family.
