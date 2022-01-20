Joe I Hernandez 

Joe I Hernandez, 78, of Longs, went to be with the Lord early on the morning of Jan. 12 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. 

Mary M. Tempera 

Mary M. Tempera, 74, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Jan. 13 at her residence with family by her side

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. 

 Melvin Joseph Tomlinson III 

Melvin Joseph Tomlinson III departed from Conway Medical Center Jan. 13 leaving his bags behind, but holding the hands of two angels dressed in white. No one said anything because all knew where he was going. 

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. 

 Robert E. Herlinger 

Robert E. Herlinger, 94, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Jan. 19 in Grand Strand Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. 

John Michael Crimmins 

John Michael Crimmins, 41, of Myrtle Beach passed away Jan. 18 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach with his family by his side.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. 

William F. Collins 

William F. Collins, 82, of Murrells Inlet passed away Jan. 18.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. 

Jean A. Whalen 

Jean A. Whalen transitioned from this life into life eternal Jan. 17 at her residence with loving family by her side.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. 

Brian Moore 

Brian Moore passed away Jan. 16.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. 

Pedro Luis Rivera Torres 

Pedro Luis Rivera Torres, 52, of Longs passed away in a car accident Jan. 15.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. 

