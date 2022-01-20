Joe I Hernandez
Joe I Hernandez, 78, of Longs, went to be with the Lord early on the morning of Jan. 12 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Mary M. Tempera
Mary M. Tempera, 74, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Jan. 13 at her residence with family by her side
Melvin Joseph Tomlinson III
Melvin Joseph Tomlinson III departed from Conway Medical Center Jan. 13 leaving his bags behind, but holding the hands of two angels dressed in white. No one said anything because all knew where he was going.
Robert E. Herlinger
Robert E. Herlinger, 94, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Jan. 19 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
John Michael Crimmins
John Michael Crimmins, 41, of Myrtle Beach passed away Jan. 18 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach with his family by his side.
William F. Collins
William F. Collins, 82, of Murrells Inlet passed away Jan. 18.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Jean A. Whalen
Jean A. Whalen transitioned from this life into life eternal Jan. 17 at her residence with loving family by her side.
Brian Moore
Brian Moore passed away Jan. 16.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Pedro Luis Rivera Torres
Pedro Luis Rivera Torres, 52, of Longs passed away in a car accident Jan. 15.
