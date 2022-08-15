Laquitta Smith
A graveside service for Laquitta Smith, 45, of Myrtle Beach, was held on her birthday July 29 at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road in Conway.
Michael F. Powell
Michael F. Powell, 61, of Myrtle Beach, passed away July 20 in South Strand Ambulatory Care in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Charles Minnotte
Charles Minnotte, 83, of Myrtle Beach, began walking the streets of gold Aug. 7 while in the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Salvatore Joseph Solazzo
Salvatore Joseph Solazzo, 74 of Little River passed away at his residence July 26.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Joseph Benedict Mangold Jr.
Joseph Benedict Mangold Jr., 64, permanently changed his address from Earth to Glory Aug. 15 while at Conway Medical Center in Conway.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
