Milagros Reyes
Milagros Reyes, 89, of Georgetown passed away Oct. 24.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Charles S. Williams
Charles S. Williams, 73, of Little River passed away at his home Oct. 26 with his family at his side.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Lorinda M. Burgess
Lorinda M. Burgess, 81, passed away Oct. 27.
No services are planned at this time.
William Eugene Kazmar
William Eugene “ Billy” Kazmar, 77, passed unexpectedly Oct. 27.
He loved the same woman for almost 50 years, worked the same job for more than 40 years and raised two crazy kids.
Billy was one to never pass up a good steak, motorcycle ride or race. He was a man of infinite wisdom (measure 10 times only cut once), a welcoming and comforting hug, boisterous laugh and silly sense of humor.
He was a devoted husband to Candy Kazmar, loving father to Kevin Kazmar and Jenny Fredericks and her husband Jason. Dedicated grandfather to Harper Willa and Cole Jackson Fredericks, and loyal friend to many, Billy was predeceased by his parents Henry John and Eugenia Kazmar; brothers, Jack and Steve Kazmar; and his son, Kevin Kazmar.
Billy's guiding hand on our shoulder will remain with us forever.
Doris Lee Easter
Doris Lee Easter, 82, of North Myrtle Beach went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 27 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Carol Sue Day
Carol Day, 75, was greeted by her loving Savior Jesus Christ along with others in the Heavenly Host on Oct. 28 as she quietly left her residence in Myrtle Beach.
Phyllis Yvonne Overstreet-George
Phyllis Yvonne Overstreet-George, 86, gently laid her head in the Master’s arms and went to sleep in Paradise Oct. 28 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, surrounded by her devoted family.
Phyllis was married to the late Robert Allen George for more than 50 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debra Franci; one grandson, Brian George; one great-granddaughter, Olivia George; one great-grandson, Logan George; two sisters, Gloria Hall and Martha Philips; and one brother, Mike Overstreet.
Phyllis was preceded in death by five brothers, Jack, Dean, Kelly, Freddy and Doot; and five sisters, Arleane, Mary, Alice, Maddie and Neal.
Although, Phyllis had only one daughter, she was lovingly known as "Mom" to many others.
She was strong and determined and had a "spicy mouth on her", according to people who knew her best. She loved her family and friends with every ounce of her being and she will be missed dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Hert, Va., sometime in 2023.
Paul E. Clark III
Paul E. Clark III passed away Nov. 2.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Ronald Masiello
Ronald Masiello, 66, of Murrells Inlet passed away Nov. 2 with his family by his side.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Megian Robertson
A private service for Megian Robertson was held Nov. 5 in Lewis Crematory Chapel.
Samantha A. Benson
Samantha Ashley Benson, 32, passed away Nov. 5.
Samantha lit up every room she walked into with the loudest hello, and always left a room laughing with the loudest goodbye. Sam was many things in her life -- a shoulder to cry on, class clown and the life of the party. She was what any big sister would be, picking on her kid siblings, but protecting them from everyone else.
A loving and caring daughter and granddaughter, she’d have your back no matter what and she always fought for what she believed in, all while making you laugh hysterically. There will never be another soul like Samantha’s, but that only makes it so that we will always remember her.
She is survived by her mother, Pamela Benson; father, Charles Benson; siblings, Rebecca Benson, Trevor Benson and Alicia Benson.
She also leaves behind a loving family including her grandparents, aunts and uncles, nephews and her many cousins, who all love and miss her deeply.
Archie R. Tyson Jr.
Archie R. Tyson Jr., 77, walked through the door of eternity Nov. 5 at his residence with loving family by his side in Little River.
Arrangements will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
