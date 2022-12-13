Scott Clawson
Scott Clawson, 68, died Dec. 12.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Donald Edwin Aurandt Jr.
Donald Edwin Aurandt Jr., 74, was called home by his Lord and Savior Dec. 11, surrounded by his loving family at his residence in Myrtle Beach after a battle with illness.
John William Shaw
John William Shaw, 61, of Myrtle Beach, slipped into eternity Dec. 11 at his residence with loving family by his side.
Jeffery Alan Bean
Jeffery Alan Bean, 61, died Dec. 10.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Shelia Davis
Shelia Davis, 76, died Dec. 9.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Helen T. Dondero
A graveside service for Helen T. Dondero, 96, will be held Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. in Southern Palms Memorial Gardens in North Myrtle Beach.
She moved into her Heavenly home Dec. 8 in Myrtle Beach.
Benjamin Gustav Cwalina
Benjamin Gustav Cwalina, 86, entered into eternity Dec. 8 at Pruitt Hospice in Conway.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Mahallia Ann Williams
Mahallia Ann Williams, 71, quietly began her long sleep in the arms of Jesus Christ Dec. 7 in Anderson Oaks in Conway.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Gary Lawson Stowe
Graveside services for Gary Lawson Stowe, 77, were held Dec. 13 in Ocean Woods Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Stowe passed away Dec. 1.
The family moved to Myrtle Beach during the early 1950s, and Gary graduated from Myrtle Beach High School in 1963.
Born July 8, 1945 in Gastonia, N.C., he was the son of the late G.B. Stowe and the late Sunny Stowe Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jane Stowe Legendre.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Stowe.
Joseph Patrick Scarella
Joseph Patrick Scarella, 82, died Dec. 1.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
John B. Swift
A memorial service, with military honors, for John B. Swift, 85, was held Dec. 3 in Grand Strand Baptist Church.
Mr. Swift crossed the swelling tide Nov. 27 with loving family by his side while resting at Pruitt Health Care in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Samaritan's Purse or Grand Strand Baptist Church.
Robert Burge
Robert John Burge, 76, of North Myrtle Beach, passed away Nov. 15 with wife Jan by his side.
Bob, and his twin brother Peter Burge, were born June 29, 1946, in Paterson, N.J., to the late Josephine Ann (Hogan) and Robert Burge.
Bob is survived by Jan (Houck), his wife of 54 years; sons, Erin and Andrew; daughters-in-law, Courtney and Michelle; five grandchildren, Jonathan Seierstad of Norway, Wyatt and Will Burge of Conway and Ayla and Piper Burge of Weaverville, N.C.; twin Peter Burge; and sister, Barbara Lyndrup of Florida.
Brother David Burge, of Las Vegas, preceded him in death.
Bob was a 1970 graduate of Ohio State University and spent his career in sales and marketing for several large multinational corporations.
A private, family gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
