Dolores Clark
Dolores Clark, 93, of Myrtle Beach passed from this life to life everlasting in paradise on May 19 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Michael Miller
Arrangements for Michael Miller, who died May 18, are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Gary Sowders
Gary Sowders, 62, passed away May 19 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center while in Myrtle Beach on vacation with his family.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Lucille Jones
Lucille Jones, 70, passed away at her home early on May 19 with family by her side.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Frankie S. Pearson
Frankie S. Pearson received her angelic wings May 21 while resting at MUSC Health Medical Center in Marion.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Stephanie Ann Brown
Stephanie Ann Brown, 52, of Myrtle Beach passed away May 22 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Elaine Susan Woodward
Elaine Susan Woodward, 84, of Myrtle Beach peacefully slipped into eternity May 22 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Christopher J. Marinelli
Funeral arrangements are pending for Christopher J. Marinelli who passed away May 24.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Patricia A. Usry
Patricia A. Usry, 79, of Conway went to be with her Lord May 26 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
