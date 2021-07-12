Lewis Carlton Allen
EVERGREEN, N.C.-Funeral services for Lewis Carlton Allen, 82, will be held July 13 at 2 p.m. in the East Lumberton Free Will Baptist Church in Lumberton, N.C. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. in the Bayboro Baptist Church Cemetery in Aynor.
Mr. Allen died July 8 in his home.
Born May 10, 1939 in Horry County, he was the son of the late Nathan and Hazel Bell Herring Allen and widower of Joyce Estelle Perritt Allen.
He is survived by his daughters, Carol Bullock of Evergreen, N.C., and Daisy Lee Johnson of Galivants Ferry; his sons, Steven Matthew Cooper of Aynor and Carl Nathan Allen and his wife Susan of Conway; brother, Jerry Wayne Allen of Florence; sister, Ida Mae Buffkin of Tabor City, N.C.; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Leanu Allen, Henry Edward Allen and Joseph Wayne Allen.
Visitation will be held July 13 from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. in the East Lumberton Free Will Baptist Church in Lumberton, N.C.
A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com
Inman Ward Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
