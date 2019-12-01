CONWAY—Lewis A. Langdon, 90, husband of Jacqueline C. Langdon, passed away Nov. 9 at Embrace Hospice House following a brief illness.
Born July 27, 1929, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late John Edward Langdon and the late Marian Mae Talbott Langdon.
Mr. Langdon served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and was a retired firefighter with 30 years of service with the District of Columbia Fire Department, 9 Engine.
In 1979, upon retirement, Lou and his family relocated to South Carolina where he enjoyed the warmer temperatures and his life-long passion for golf.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Conway where he served as an usher and member of the Anglers Sunday School Class. He was also a lifetime member of the 1st Marine Division and the Centennial Masonic Lodge #174 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Jackie C. Langdon; son Michael A. Langdon and wife Myra, and daughters Barbara L. Langdon, and Lori L. Langdon and grandchildren Adam and Joshua Langdon and Jillian, Nickolas and Michaela England.
Funeral services were held Nov. 15 at First Baptist Church of Conway officiated by Dr. Brian Hoffman and the Rev. Rocky Taylor.
Donations may be made to First Baptist Church Conway, 603 Elm Street, Conway, SC 29526 or to the Washington DC Firefighters Memorial Foundation via dcfallenfirefightersfoundation.org/
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.