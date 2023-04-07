Levon Hucks Sr.
A Drop-in Celebration of Life & Memorial Service for Levon Hucks Sr., 82, will be held April 16 in Goldfinch Funeral Home-Carolina Forest Chapel, located at 325 Hinson Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. The
Celebration of Life will be held from noon until 2 p.m. The Memorial Service will begin at 2 p.m.
Please note that International Drive will be closed until noon on April 16.
Levon Hucks Sr., a charismatic father and son, was born Dec. 16, 1940, the third of ten children born to Sadie and Harry Hucks.
On April 4, he transitioned to a new life after struggling with Alzheimer's Disease for the past three years. He battled the disease with the most amazing grace, bravery and strength. He lived every day with positivity and determination not to let the disease keep him from doing the things he loved. Levon was surrounded by loving friends and family throughout his final days.
The Conway native was a successful businessman, auto broker and co-owner of Hucks Brothers Auto Sales, with his brother, the late Donnie Hucks, by his side. Most of the "Hucks Brothers” enjoyed working together in the car sales business, including the late Tommy Hucks, the late Allen Hucks and surviving brother Randy Hucks. Later, Levon branched out and became owner of Hucks Auto Sales, a pre-owned car dealership, car repair and car wash in Conway. He had a passion for helping people and he was able to do that in the automotive field with his magnetic personality.
Levon was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Hucks.
He is survived by his brother, Henry Hucks; and his three sisters, Betty Smith, Jeanwood Todd and Doris Hucks.
Early in life, he met and fell in love with Peggy Goff. They soon married and had three children, Levon Hucks Jr., Deborah Hucks Hudson and the late Anthony Wayne Hucks. Levon worked hard to make sure they were taken care of and felt loved every day.
They remember their father as a kind and compassionate man with a keen sense of humor and good work ethics.
Levon had a love for anything related to the outdoors. He enjoyed boating, fishing, collecting cars, motorcycling and go-cart racing, but his favorite pastime was spending a day on the banks of the beautiful Waccamaw River. He also enjoyed and was an active member of the Omar Shriners, a brotherhood of men committed to family, providing care for children and families in need. He was a Shriner and a member of the Masonic Order, adhering to the principles of Freemasonry. Freemasonry is the oldest, largest and most widely-known fraternal organization in the world. He also served as a “Pedaler" in the Conway Omar Shriners.
Levon will be dearly missed by his family, friends and community. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him and his spirit will continue to inspire generations to come. His family wishes to extend a special thanks to the dedicated staff of Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.
Levon's friends and family are invited to share happy memories and celebrate his life in the way he would want to be remembered, as a loving and caring man who enjoyed life.
Flowers may be sent directly to Goldfinch Funeral Home–Carolina Forest Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Levon’s memory to the Alzheimer's Disease Association - South Carolina Chapter at https://www.alz.org/sc?set=1.
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Carolina Forest is honored to serve the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.