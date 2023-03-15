Levon Hucks
A Singing Celebration for Levon Hucks, 69, was held Feb. 25 at 3655 Dog Bluff Road, Galivants Ferry.
Mr. Hucks, of Galivants Ferry, passed away Feb. 10 at his residence.
Born Dec. 22, 1953, he was a son of the late Fladger V. and Maxine James Hucks.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hucks was predeceased by two brothers, Archie S. Hucks and Leon Earle Hucks.
He was a man of faith who loved his family. He also loved playing and singing music and being outdoors working on his farm.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Hucks of the home; two sons, Warren Hucks (Amanda) and Nathan Hucks (Crystal); two daughters, Erin Soria (Carlito) and Megan Gonzalez; 11 grandchildren, Cage Soria, Cruz Soria, Carlo Soria, Camon Soria, Colton Hucks, Nolan Hucks, Theo Hucks, Daria Gonzalez, Jenson Gonzalez, Evelyn Hucks and Donovan Hucks; three brothers, Glenn Hucks, Bobby Hucks and Ronny Hucks; and six sisters, Nelda Stevens, Marilyn Glasgow, Pamela Hucks, Donna Rae Hucks, Ginger Altman and Ronda Mathews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church, PO BOX 654 Aynor, SC 29511. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
The Hucks family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
