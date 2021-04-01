Levy Gerald Caines
Funeral services for Levy Gerald Caines, 70, will be held April 3 at 2 p.m. in Wampee Baptist Church in Longs with the Rev. Tyler Caines and the Rev. Bryan Jordan officiating.
Burial will follow in Cane Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Loris.
Mr. Caines went home to be with Jesus March 30.
Born in Loris, he was a son of the late Baynard C. Caines and Golie Gerald Caines. He was a humble man who lived his life serving and encouraging others and enjoyed every minute of it.
He loved to laugh and tell stories of days past. Nobody could tell a story like he could. People just really could not help but smile and laugh when he was around.
He enjoyed attending Wampee Baptist Church. He was an employee of Pruitt Health and in his younger days he served his country in the Army National Guard.
Mr. Caines was a blessing to his family and enjoyed every minute that God allowed him to spend with them.
He is survived by his son, Tyler Caines (Danielle) of Loris; a stepson, Jason Stanley (Angie) of Tabor City; four awesome grandchildren, Gage Caines, Gracen Caines, Jacob Stanley and Wyatt Stanley; two sisters, Nelda Lane (Carmen) of Candler, N.C., and Velda Ledbetter of Myrtle Beach; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Talbert Caines, Henyard Caines, and Gene Austin Caines
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. April 3 in Wampee Baptist Church prior to the service.
Memorials may be sent to North Myrtle Beach Christian School, 9535 S.C. 90, Longs 29568.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.