Leveta Cooper Mishoe
Funeral services for Leveta Cooper Mishoe, 93, will be held July 8 at 1 p.m. in First United Pentecostal Church with the Rev. Ben Cooke officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Mishoe passed away July 4 surrounded by her family.
Born May 7, 1930 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late William Furman Cooper and Maybell Singleton Cooper.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Mishoe was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Norman Mishoe; a son, Ronald Mishoe; two grandsons, Marcus Wayne Mishoe and Jamie Rogers; a great-grandson, Chance Mishoe; and six siblings, Elena Luke, Mayfield Cooper, Erva Lee Roberts, Wilma Fitch, Nora Emily Hackworth and Mary Grace Richardson.
Surviving are six children, Norman Richard Mishoe (Elaine), Larry Wayne “Rocky” Mishoe (Doris), Norma “Lynn” Mishoe, Jonathan Mishoe (Jody), Timothy Mishoe (Marilou) and Angela Hutton (Chuck); 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Juanita Hughes (Odell), Joann Williams, Patricia Capps and William Furman Cooper Jr. (Kathie).
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 p.m-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.