Leta Mae Gibson Johnson
A graveside service for Leta Mae Gibson Johnson, 87, will be held Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. in Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. John Watts and Pastor Tom Eastty officiating.
Mrs. Johnson of Galivants Ferry passed away at her residence Jan. 24, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late Albert Johnson and the daughter of the late Gonzale and Rosie Johnson Gibson. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Deck Gibson and Joseph Gonzale Gibson Jr.
Mrs. Leta Mae attended Mt. Trolley Freewill Baptist Church for more than 40 years, and for the past 10 years she has attended Rehoboth United Methodist Church. She loved her family and her cat “Minnie” very much.
She also enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, going to church, visiting the sick and sending cards to others. Going to yard sales, shopping and singing were also things she enjoyed.
Mrs. Johnson leaves behind her three sons, Jimmy Johnson (Audrey), Joey Johnson (Lorra) and Al Johnson (Mattie); two daughters, Diane Shaw and Cyndi Mohr (Joe); eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild due in August; one brother, Joe Gibson (Gin); and two sisters, Lucy Watkins (Jimmy) and June Hucks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The LoVe Clinic Pet Inc. 8716 S.C. 90, Longs, SC 29568.
The Johnson family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
