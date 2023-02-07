Leslie Ruth Jones
A Memorial Service for Leslie Ruth Jones, 54, to be officiated by the Rev. Theron Scott and the Rev. Joey Postlewaite, will be held Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. in Westside Free Will Baptist Church in Johnsonville.
Ms. Jones passed away unexpectedly at her home Feb. 2.
Born May 16, 1968 in Florence, she was a daughter of Dena Cribb Jones and the late Maxie Harold Jones. She was a bright light and a special person to those who were blessed to know her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games on her iPad with her close friends and spending time with her beloved cat, Sprout.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, Dena Jones, are her children, Taylor Blanton (Morgan), Triston Blanton (Joshua) and Trinity Blanton (Ethan); her brother, Todd Jones (Connie) of Conway; her uncle, Jere Cribb (Paula); and many cousins and other extended family.
Leslie was preceded in death by her father, Maxie Harold Jones; her paternal grandparents, S.J. and Ruth Jones; her maternal grandparents, LeRoy and Harriette Cribb; and her uncles, David Cribb, Ronald Jones (Warnell), Danny Jones (Berta) and Kent Jones.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the memorial service.
Memorial donations may be made to Westside Free Will Baptist Church, 530 Vox Highway, Johnsonville, SC 29555.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.