Leroy White
A graveside memorial service for Leroy White, 79, will be held March 4 at 11 a.m. in Hopewell Cemetery, located on Buck Swamp Road in Fork, officiated by the Rev. Rusty Brown.
Mr. White passed away Feb. 25 at his son's home in Summerville after an extended illness.
Born Jan. 2,1943 in Fork, he was the son of the late James White and the late Eva Brogdon White. He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 until 1964.
Mr. White retired as a service technician with Amerigas after 50 years, and was a member of Galivants Ferry Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, but his most treasured times were those spent with his family and close friends.
Mr. White is survived by his former wife of 32 years, Jerry White Fontenot; his children, Chris White and his wife Tara, and Tracy Martin and her husband Joe; his grandchildren, Landon and Lane White, Tyler Savage and Joe Martin Jr.; one sister; one brother; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Galivants Ferry Baptist Church, 16085 Pee Dee Road South, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.