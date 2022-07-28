Leonard “Lenair” Brazier
Graveside services for Leonard “Lenair” Brazier, 79, will be held Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
Lenair passed away July 20 at his home in Swansea.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late W.H. Brazier Jr. and Lula “Mae” Richardson Brazier.
He was a member of the S.C. National Guard in his younger years, and the owner and operator of a custom tool and dye machine shop.
He enjoyed fishing and Nascar races, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many.
In addition to his parents, Lenair was predeceased by a brother, Henry Hayes Brazier.
Lenair is survived by his devoted wife, Melvina Lilly Brazier of Swansea; a son, Charles Leonard Brazier; granddaughter, Olivia Brazier; and grandson, Noah Brazier all of Charleston; and a sister, Glena Vean Brazier Jordan of Conway.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
