Leonard Bell
LORIS-A graveside service for Leonard Bell, 68, will be held Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. in Zoan United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Marty Cox officiating.
Mr. Bell passed away Sept. 1.
Born in Loris, he was a son of the late L.D. Bell and the late Annie Mae Ray Bell.
He was a farmer and worked hard his entire life. He enjoyed watching Westerns and spending time with his friends on the weekend. Mr. Bell was a loving father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Hipskind.
Survivors include his two sons, Jamie Bell and Chris Bell of Loris; his former wife, Delores Bell of Loris; one stepdaughter, Kim Chandley (Allen) of Conway; four grandchildren, Makayla Bell, Payton Bell, Kassie Chandley and Hunter Chandley; one brother, Eugene Bell (Diane) of Loris; two sisters, Doris Butler (Lee) of Clinton, N,C., and Linda Martin (Ray) of Loris; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, masks and social distancing are requested for those in attendance.
Memorials may be sent to Zoan United Methodist Church, c/o Sarah Strickland, 6920 Joyner Swamp Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
