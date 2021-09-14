Leon Carl Rabon
Leon Carl Rabon, 78, husband of Brittie Cartrette Johnson, died Sept. 13 at his residence.
Born Feb. 5, 1943 in Horry County, he was the son of the late Joseph Monroe and Nina Lucille Rabon.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rabon was predeceased by three brothers, Capp, Levern and Ronnie Rabon; and one sister, Betty Benka.
Mr. Rabon began working on a farm as soon as he could walk. His strong work ethic led him to a career as a welder fabricator, retiring from the S.C. Ports Authority and the U.S. Railroad System.
Leon Rabon was a cowboy who loved horses (especially his “boys” Prince & Treasure), gathering with friends and family, and telling stories about working on a river dredge and his life and memories of Charleston and Horry County.
Leon Rabon made the world a better place, “one welding bead at a time.”
Leon Carl Rabon is survived by his loving wife, Brittie Cartrette Johnson; stepchildren, Gregory and Annie Johnson, James and Selena Greenburg; five grandchildren, Madalyn, Gregory, Taylor and Emmalee Johnson and Jess Greenburg; six great-grandchildren, Darren, Sirena, Atlas, Madalena, Chloe and Claire; three sisters, Eliza Ruth Lewis, Charity Jane Lewis, Marie Gomes; and brother-in-law, Andy Benka; and several nieces and nephews.
Leon loved life and his family; his laughter and smile brightened those around him. Leon Carl Rabon will be missed.
A private burial will be held in Red Hill Southern Methodist Church Cemetery, 14400 Pee Dee Road S., Galivants Ferry.
The family would like to extend gratitude to Angelic Health for its hospice care.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
