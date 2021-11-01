Leon Donnie Todd Jr.

GEORGETOWN- Funeral Services for Leon Donnie Todd Jr., 83, will be held Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. David Stevens officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mr. Todd passed away Nov. 1 at his residence. Born Jan. 13, 1938 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Leon Donnie Todd Sr. and Fannie Housand Todd.

He was also predeceased by one son, Stan Garrett Todd; and many brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deborah Todd; two sons, Rusty Leon Todd (Julie); Ben Lewis (Cindy); three daughters, Lisa Todd Hughes (Pete), Crystal Mullinax (Adam) and Dawn Hall (Jimmy); one brother, Jack Todd; one sister, Mearl Parker; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.

Leon enjoyed his church, fishing and being a member of the Waccamaw Shiners, Georgetown Shrine Club, and the Conway Masonic Lodge.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.