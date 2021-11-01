Leon Donnie Todd Jr.
GEORGETOWN- Funeral Services for Leon Donnie Todd Jr., 83, will be held Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. David Stevens officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Todd passed away Nov. 1 at his residence. Born Jan. 13, 1938 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Leon Donnie Todd Sr. and Fannie Housand Todd.
He was also predeceased by one son, Stan Garrett Todd; and many brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deborah Todd; two sons, Rusty Leon Todd (Julie); Ben Lewis (Cindy); three daughters, Lisa Todd Hughes (Pete), Crystal Mullinax (Adam) and Dawn Hall (Jimmy); one brother, Jack Todd; one sister, Mearl Parker; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Leon enjoyed his church, fishing and being a member of the Waccamaw Shiners, Georgetown Shrine Club, and the Conway Masonic Lodge.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
