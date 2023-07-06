LeJeune Hardee Ward
LORIS-Funeral services for LeJeune Hardee Ward, 74, were held July 3 in Mt. Leon Baptist Church with the Rev. Lebron Crisp and the Rev. Andy Bell officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Leon Cemetery.
Mrs. Ward, wife of LeVerne V. Ward, passed away June 29.
Born in Loris, she was a daughter of the late A.J. and Marie Hardwick Hardee.
She was a lifelong member of Mt. Leon Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ward was predeceased by a brother, Curtis Keith Hardee Sr.; a stepson, Matt A. Ward; a special nephew, Jarrett S. Hardee; paternal grandparents, Fletcher and Blana H. Hardee; maternal grandparents, the Rev. Oscar E. Hardwick Sr. and Mollie V. Hughes Hardwick.
She enjoyed working with crafts, listening to beach music, gardening, decorating and antiques. Mrs. Ward was an avid reader. She was a 1967 graduate of Loris High School where she was voted Most Popular and Homecoming Queen and served as captain of the cheerleading squad that year. Mrs. Ward will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Her grandchildren were her life. She was known for excellent southern cooking and baking. Some of her fondest memories were going to the mountains and to Chapel Hill, NC, to cheer for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels football and basketball teams.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of Loris, are two sons, Christopher L. Ward of Murrells Inlet and Casey V. Ward (Jada) of Loris; two grandchildren, Vance C. Ward and Hadley Ward of Loris; one brother, Billy D. Hardee (Phyllis) of North Myrtle Beach; one sister, Pamela Little (Bill) of Little River; one stepson, David L. Ward (Jennifer) of Tennessee; and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-3678.
